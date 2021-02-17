Jaguar Racing on Wednesday announced its partnership with software company Micro Focus ahead of the seventh season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship — a single-seater motorsport championship that uses only electric cars.

Through this partnership, Micro Focus will provide technology from its product group, Vertica, which will deliver high-performance advanced analytics and Machine Learning (ML) to ensure the Jaguar team performs at top speed for winning results.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to reveal Micro Focus are joining Jaguar Racing for season seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” James Barclay, Jaguar Racing Team Director, said in a statement.

“With their specialist software knowledge we are excited to work together and achieve great results on track. We are only days out from the lights going green on the first race of the championship and we are eager to achieve success together,” Barclay added.

Micro Focus will also conduct a cyber resilience assessment workshop to help the team identify any potential risks and gaps in their cyber security posture, and it plans to deliver tools and support to help accelerate the team’s software development.

“Our ‘High Tech, Low Drama’ approach to delivering results will provide a number of synergies, including speed, agility, and insights that will translate to even better performance all around,” said Eric Varness, Chief Marketing Officer, Micro Focus.

Jaguar Racing will return to the streets of Diriyah, located in Saudi Arabia, for the first two rounds of the championship on February 26 and 27.

–IANS

vc/bg