Special Cell of the Delhi Police has found during the probe that the suspected terrorists, Jagjit Singh alias Jagga alias Yaqub, and Naushad, who killed and chopped a boy, were planning to attack Hindu leaders on the orders of their Pakistan handlers.

The investigation has also revealed that the victim was a drug addict. The body of the boy was recovered from the Bhalswa Dairy area based on the disclosures made by the two accused. The source said that the body had a tattoo of Trishul on his shoulder.

“We have learnt that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI is behind the incident. The two terrorists killed him and made a video of the killing which they sent to their Pakistan based handler.

“Naushad was associated with Harkat-ul-Ansar, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. He had been in Tihar for a long time and there he came in touch with Arif Mohammed, an accused in the Red Fort attack case, and Sohil, a terrorist. Sohil was later released in 2018 and he went to Pakistan and joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Nuashad was in contact with him,” said the source.

The sources further said that it was Sohil, who gave the task of target killing to Naushad and to send the video of the killing. Naushad was asked to do the target killing of prominent Hindu leaders.

As per the direction, Naushad along with Jagjit befriended the deceased boy, a resident of Adarsh Nagar. On December 21, they brought the deceased home. Both the terrorists then killed the boy and sent the video to Sohil. Later, the accused dumped the eight pieces in the Bhalswa Dairy area. All the pieces have been recovered by the police.

On Friday, the Special Cell had recovered two hand grenades from their rented accommodation in the Bhalswa Dairy area.

“The disclosures made by the accused led the police to their rented accommodation at Shradha Nand Colony under the Bhalswa Dairy police station area. Two hand grenades were recovered from their room,” said a senior police officer.

“Traces of human blood were also found by the forensic team,” the officer said.

The police said they have also recovered three pistols along with 22 bullets. The duo was sent to 14-day police custody on Friday.

According to the police, Naushad is associated with Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Harkat-ul-Ansar, operating primarily in Kashmir. He has been a life convict in two cases of murder and was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in a case under the Explosives Act. Jagjit Singh is a member of the notorious Bambiha gang, the police said.

“Jagjit has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand,” the officer said.

