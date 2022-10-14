INDIA

Jahangirpuri riots prime accused gets bail

NewsWire
0
0

In a jolt to the Delhi Police, a Delhi court on Friday granted bail to a prime accused in the Jahangirpuri riots that took place on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The court asked Tabrez Khan to file a bond of Rs 25,000 for bail.

Lawyer Satnarain Sharma, who was appearing for Khan, argued that the local police had falsely implicated him in the matter.

“The entire case of the prosecution is based upon the CCTV footage and there are around 50 accused in the present case. It would take a long time to conclude the trial and hence Tabrez Khan may kindly be released on bail,” he said.

Police opposed the bail saying he was held on the basis of CCTV footage in a case where eight police personnel were attacked and he was one of the prime accused.

The court, however, said that no purposes would be served by keeping him in jail and granted bail.

The Crime Branch has chargesheeted 37 persons in connection with the riot including Tabrez Khan.

“Tarbez, Irshfil and Mohammed Ansar are the main accused among 37. Irshfil is on the run in the matter. The charge sheet was filed under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323,427, 436,307,120B IPC read with 27 Arms Act,” an official said.

On April 16, clashes broke out between two groups of people from different communities during a Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri area. As many as eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the violence.

20221014-164803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women should unite, fight for their rights : Priyanka

    As protests erupt, CM says Maha civil service exams in a...

    Farmer killed in tiger attack in UP

    Dolphin Reserve being planned in UP