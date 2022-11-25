INDIA

Jahangirpuri violence: Accused carrying reward of Rs 25K nabbed

A 26-year-old man who was allegedly involved in the riots in the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital, and was on the run, has been arrested by the police, an official said on Friday.

Police said that a reward of Rs 25,000 was also declared for any information leading to his arrest.

The accused has been identified as Ashnoor, a resident of C Block in Jahangirpuri area.

On April 16, clashes broke out between two groups of different communities during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri area.

As many as eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the violence.

According to Usha Rangnani, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), on November 25, specific inputs were received about a suspicious person in the area, who was involved in the Jahangirpuri riots.

“Immediately, a police team swung into action and a trap was laid near Shah Alam Bandh road in Jahangirpuri. Ashnoor was nabbed and on verification, he was found absconding and deliberately evading his arrest in Jahangirpuri riots case,” said the DCP.

On investigation, it was also found that Ashnoor is also previously involved in an attempt to murder, riot and arms act case registered at Jahangirpuri police station

Police said that efforts are being made to trace his involvements in other cases also.

