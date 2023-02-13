INDIA

Jahangirpuri violence: Accused carrying Rs 25K reward nabbed

A 24-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in the violence in the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi in 2022 and was on the run, has been arrested by the police, an official said on Monday.

The police said that a reward of Rs 25,000 was also declared for any information leading to his arrest.

The accused has been identified as Salman alias Suleman, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

On April 16, 2022, clashes broke out between two groups from different communities during a procession taken out to mark Hanuman Jayanti in the Jahangirpuri area.

As many as eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the clashes.

According to the police, on February 11, specific inputs were received about a suspicious person in the area, who was involved in the Jahangirpuri violence.

“Based on the inputs, a trap was laid down near Mangal Bazar following which Salman was nabbed. On verification, he was found absconding and deliberately evading arrest since the violence in the Jahangirpuri area,” said Jitendra Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

“On investigation, it was found that he was a wanted criminal in two attempt to murder cases. He even fled from the hospital in injured condition as he also sustained a gunshot injury in one of the attempt to murder cases. In another house theft case, he was released on bail on January 15, 2021 and the case is pending trial,” the DCP said.

