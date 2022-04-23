INDIA

Jahangirpuri violence accused Sheikh Hasan arrested 7 times previously

Thirty-year-old Sheikh Hasan alias Chora, an accused in the Jahangirpuri communal violence case, was previously arrested seven times by the Delhi Police in the past eight years.

According to a dossier, exclusively obtained by IANS, Hasan is an illiterate who initially worked as a labourer. However, he fell into a bad company and started committing crime to earn more money.

His first crime was to snatch a mobile phone in March 2011 for which he was arrested from the spot of the crime. Despite getting arrested once, the accused continued with his criminal activities. In the past eight years, he has been arrested seven times for various crimes like theft, robbery, forgery, assault and Arms Act.

Before the communal violence, accused Hasan was last time arrested in August 2021 under section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Investigation in that case is still pending.

Notably, the accused has eight brothers and three sisters. Hasan, a bad character of the area, was under constant police surveillance.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday afternoon grilled all the accused who have been arrested for taking part in the severe communal clashes that erupted in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi on April 16. In the clashes, eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

It was officially learnt that accused Hasan alias Chora is brother of another arrested rioter Salim alias Chikna.

