After Ansar Sheikh, the name of another resident of Mahishadal, adjacent to the industrial township of Haldia in West Bengal, has emerged in connection with the communal violence that broke out in the national capital’s Jahangirpuri area on Saturday.

Ansar Sheikh, one of the prime accused in the case, owns a luxurious house in Haldia, where he has an image of being a philanthropist.

Now it has emerged that the ancestral residence of Sheikh Aslam, another accused in the case, is just few kilometres away from the residence of Ansar Sheikh, who is accused of opening fire during the clashes in Jahangirpuri.

A senior official in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police said on condition of anonymity that the residence of Aslam is in Kanchanpur village under the Mahishadal police station in East Midnapore district.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has already contacted the CID to get details of the accused having West Bengal connection.

A team from Delhi Police is also likely to visit West Bengal shortly in this connection, the CID official said.

As informed to the CID by the locals of Kanchanpur and the neighbours of Aslam, they all knew the latter as a carpenter, who was in Delhi for the last six months for professional reasons.

“The local people of Kanchanpur have expressed surprise after hearing that Aslam’s name has surfaced as an accused in the Jahangirpuri violence. He had no prior police records,” the CID official said.

He also said that in all probability, Ansar Sheikh took the initiative of arranging a for Aslam in Delhi.

