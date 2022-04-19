BJP MP from North West Delhi Hans Raj Hans on Tuesday said that clashes at Jahangirpuri were an effort to ‘spoil image’ of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposed visit to India.

Jahangirpuri, where violent clashes took place during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, falls in Hans’ Parliamentary constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi BJP office, Hans said: “The Prime Minister of Britain is coming to India. So some insiders and outsiders are trying to spoil the image of the country and the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister always tries to make India number one.”

The Prime Minister has become an international personality, Hans added.

Sufi singer-turned-politician Hans further said, “People, who want to spoil the image of the country, are dangerous to peace and harmony and they will not be spared this time.”

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP delegation led by its president Adesh Gupta, Hans and leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri met Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana regarding ongoing investigation of communal violence at Jahangirpuri.

The BJP delegation lauded the role of the police in controlling Jahangirpuri violence and demanded strict action against the perpetrators of crime.

“The BJP leaders demanded the commissioner to investigate whether the main accused of Jahangirpuri clashes, Ansar, was an AAP activist. We also demanded for a probe into illegal trade and whether the accused involved in the violence have any criminal record registered against them,” Gupta said.

