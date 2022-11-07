Delhi Police have arrested four people, including the alleged mastermind of Jahangirpuri violence, who was recently released on bail.

Ansar, Zakir, Arbaaj and Junail were arrested for attempting to jeopardise peace in Jahangirpuri area as part of preventive action, police said.

While Ansar Shiekh is the prime accused, Zakir’s name had also cropped up during police investigation into the violence that took place on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti this year.

According to sources, Ansar, who was recently released on bail, had taken out a procession after coming out of jail. Furthermore, he, along with Zakir and others, also tried to instigate the people in the area on Sunday.

On November 4, Ansar was granted bail as the court observed that the investigation is complete and a charge-sheet has been filed. He had been in custody since April 17.

He had been granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount.

Police opposed the bail saying he was held on the basis of CCTV footage in a case where eight police personnel were attacked and he was one of the prime accused.

The court, however, said that no purposes would be served by keeping him in jail and granted bail.

The Crime Branch has charge-sheeted 37 persons in connection with the riot including Ansar.

“Ansar, Tarbez and Irshfil are the main accused among 37. Irshfil is on the run in the matter. The charge sheet was filed under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323,427, 436,307,120B IPC read with 27 Arms Act,” an official said.

On April 16, clashes broke out between two groups of different communities during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri area.

As many as eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the violence.

20221107-105402