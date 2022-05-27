The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Delhi Police on a bail petition filed by an accused arrested in connection with the violence that broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri area of the national capital last month.

Justice Yogesh Khanna sought the response of the Delhi police on the plea and slated it for hearing before a vacation bench on June 6.

As per the Delhi Police, they arrested on April 27 the accused Babuddin a.k.a. Babu (43), who was found involved in orchestrating violence during the procession.

Various sections of IPC were lodged against him including Sec. 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307 ,120B of the Indian Penal Code and Sec. 27 of the Arms Act.

During the course of the hearing, the counsel appeared for the accused challenged the trial court’s order which denied bail in the matter.

It was also argued that the prosecution failed in connecting him with the main accused, Ansar, and fabricated a story to implicate him in the case.

Communal clashes erupted in the Jahangirpuri area on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which nine people, including eight policemen, were injured.

20220527-205055