‘Jai Bhim’ is the phrase that got me here, says Pa Ranjith

One of Tamil cinema’s popular directors Pa Ranjith has said that ‘Jai Bhim’ is the phrase that got him to where he is now.

Participating in the audio launch event of his upcoming film, ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’, Ranjith said, “‘Jai Bhim’ is the phrase that got me here. The journey which started in ‘Attakathi’ (his first film) has now come up till ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’.”

Ranjith also downplayed the compliment that he had helped many people in the film industry grow by giving them opportunities.

He said, “I haven’t made anybody grow. They are skillful people and I have made use of them, that is all. I am happy that I worked with them.”

Showering praises on three directors and two producers, Ranjith said that he wanted them to be there at the audio launch event of the film.

“It is from director Venkat Prabhu that I learnt. His film ‘Chennai 600028’ was the film that sculpted my life. It taught me that I could make (into a film) what I thought.

“Sasi sir is the reason why I behave well with my assistant directors today. When I was an assistant director, he would make me sit and talk to me. Vetrimaaran is a director who showed me that a film can be made without any compromise. I wanted all three directors to be present at this event.”

Ranjith also praised producers Kalaipuli S Thanu and Gnanavel Raja.

“Thanu sir gave me a lot of freedom while directing ‘Kabali’. He did not like the climax but agreed for my sake. Had Gnanavel Raja sir not released my first film ‘Attakathi’, I wouldn’t be here today. I consider them very important in my life,” Ranjith said.

