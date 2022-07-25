Filmmaker T.J. Gnanavel, who famously directed the Suriya-starrer ‘Jai Bhim’, is set to helm the drama-thriller titled ‘Dosa King’.

The film is inspired by a woman called Jeevajothi Santhakumar and her tribulation with a restaurant mogul and hotelier P. Rajagopal, an accused in a 2001 murder case.

P. Rajagopal was accused of a crime that shocked the nation resulting in a conviction after a trial that went on for 18 years – P.Rajagopal v. State of Tamil Nadu.

Sharing his excitement, T.J. Gnanavel, who makes his Hindi Cinema debut with the film, said: “I’ve observed the subject closely, following the case during my days as a journalist. I hope to bring out new dimensions through Jeevajothi’s legal battle on screen. Today, directing this project & working on its characters feels surreal. I’m excited to begin this journey with Junglee Pictures who are known for developing some of the most iconic films in contemporary Indian Cinema.”

The story of ‘Dosa King’ depicts Jeevajothi’s fight against a powerful opponent, the owner of one of the largest South Indian restaurant chains in the world. An Indian restaurateur, better known as a family man who was worshipped for his huge-hearted generosity by not only his employees, but also by the diners.

As per media reports, Rajagopal, who was the founder of the popular South Indian food chain – Saravana Bhavan, wanted to marry Jeevajothi, who was the daughter of one of his employees at his restaurant.

However, Jeevajothi was already married. To change things in his favour, Rajagopal hatched a criminal conspiracy to eliminate her husband, Prince Santhakumar. And in 2001, Prince Santhakumar was murdered and his body was found in Kodaikanal city of Karnataka.

Rajagopal was eventually convicted for the murder of Jeevajothi Santhakumar’s husband by the Supreme Court, a justice that was delivered almost two decades after the crime.

The film is being produced by Junglee Pictures, the production which has acquired the rights for the story of Jeevajothi Santhakumar.

