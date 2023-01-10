As the Bharat Jodo Yatra completed its journey of 8 days in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi thanked the people for their enormous support and coined a new slogan — Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Pehelwan.

Haryana has a huge number of wrestlers who have won medals for the country.

“I especially thank the lakhs who attended our public meeting in Panipat, and the large numbers of women and youth who participated in the Yatra, often braving the cold, fog, and even smog. We have seen the diversity of Haryana by walking through the green fields of Nuh and Karnal, vibrant industrial centres of Faridabad and Ambala, and historic sites of Indian

culture such as Kurukshetra and Panipat,” he wrote.

He said that he was honoured to join the residents of Ghasera in Nuh district to celebrate Mewat Diwas.

“Gandhiji’s act of reassuring Mewatis during partition reminds us all of the true meaning of Bharat Jodo,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that the people of Haryana are blessed with everything they need for a good life but alleged their

potential is being wasted as the farmers of Haryana led the historic movement against the three black farm laws, and many were martyred. Still, the agricultural crisis endures.

“In the land of doodh, dahi and gur, it is a tragedy that farmers’ children no longer want to be farmers. Yet, there are no other options for an aspirational youth. Haryana has the highest youth unemployment rate, and desperate youth look abroad for jobs,” he said.

Haryanvi youth have long excelled in sports, but even this avenue is closing, with academies being shut down and public support diminished.

He alleged that people have been complaining that the government is systematically spreading division between Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs; between farmers and non-farmers; and between people of different castes.

The governments of the past decades planted the seeds of development, which are yielding fruit now. Tragically, today’s government is busy building a ‘nafrat ka bazaar’ (marketplace of hatred).

