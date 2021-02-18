Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ signifies a protest against the politics of appeasement.

Addressing a public gathering in South 24 Parganas district before flagging off the BJP’s fifth Poriborton Yatra, Shah said, “The Jai Shri Ram slogan is a symbol of protest against the politics of appeasement. It is also the slogan of our Poriborton Yatra. Now, these Poriborton Yatras are being taken out and we will reach every door with the Jai Shri Ram slogan.” Shah was referring to Banerjee’s repeated objection to the slogan of Jai Shri Ram.

The Home Minister alleged that in her rule, Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja were not allowed because the government wanted to appease the minority community. “People in Bengal needed to take permission from the court to organise Durga Puja. And it is after the continuous pressure from the BJP that Mamata didi was finally seen worshipping Goddess Saraswati,” Shah said.

Shah asserted that this is not a fight to form a BJP government in the state but it is a fight to make West Bengal, a ‘Sonar Bangla’. “This is a fight to make Bengal a ‘Sonar Bangla’. This fight is between BJP’s booth workers and the syndicate of TMC,” he said.

Shah added that through “parivartan”, the BJP government wants to bring change in the situation in West Bengal, a change in the life of the poor and women in the state. Trying to woo the state government officials and the women electorate in the state, Shah also announced over 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and implementation of the seventh pay commission award for the state government employees besides welfare measures for the fisherfolk community.

Shah said, “If we come to power we will provide 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.” He said that the economy of the state is in such a position that the seventh pay commission is not given to employees of the state government. “If we are voted to power, I promise we will implement seventh pay commission benefits to all the employees,” Shah said.

He also highlighted the plight of teachers in the state and said that they are fighting for their salaries and justice. “After coming to power, the BJP government in West Bengal will form a committee to give right remuneration to teachers in the state,” he said.

He also stressed on the upliftment of fishermen in the state and said, “For welfare of fishermen, after coming to power we will give Rs 6,000 as ‘Fishermen Samman Nidhi’ like ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ to four lakh fishermen in the state,” he said.

“To ensure the right price for their product, the BJP government will create a ministry at the level of minister of state. A seafood hub will be developed in the area of 24 Parganas.”

Shah added that Gangasagar will be developed as tourism and cultural hub. “The fair held at Gangasagar on the occasion of Uttarayan on January 14 will be given the status of international fair to bring tourists from across the globe,” said the Union home minister.

The BJP is giving a tough fight to the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The assembly election in the state is scheduled for later this year.

