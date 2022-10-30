Jai Singh Sabharwal secured top position in Children I category of show jumping while riding on Carna at the Regional Equestrian League, here.

Jai Singh Sabharwal finished his rounds in 55.00 seconds without any penalties. Jhanvi Raheja and Maira Gracias secured the following positions by finishing their rounds in 65.43 and 60.91 seconds respectively. Jhanvi rode on the horse Visionist by completing the rounds without any penalty and Maira rode on Imagine by finishing the rounds with 4 penalty points.

In the Children II category of show jumping event, Taarini Lodha secured top position while riding on the horse Winston and finished rounds in 67.17 seconds.

Arya Chandorkar secured the following position as she finished the rounds in 69.15 seconds and 70.13 seconds while riding at regional equestrian championship.

On the same day, in the Dressage competitions, Maira Gracias secured top position in the Children I Category.

Maira Gracias secured 66.76 per cent while riding on the horse Zelda followed by Sophia Andhyarujina and Jhanvi Raheja rode on Velocity and Belvedere and secured 63.57 per cent and 63.46 per cent.

In the Children II Dressage competition, Taarini Lodha secured top position while riding on the horse Roxy with 62.19 per cent.

Taarini again showcased second best performance in the competition with 62.03 per cent while she rode on Winston. The following positions were held by Inaara Luthria, as she secured 61.40 per cent and 61.25 per cent respectively, while riding on Belvedere and Equinox.

