Jaideep Ahlawat is owning the web space. The actor is quickly becoming a mainstay of many acclaimed web series.

He recently wrapped up the shoot for the Sujoy Ghosh directed web series, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be making her OTT debut in this series.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan has jetted off to London for a quick and much awaited holiday in London, Jaideep Ahlawat was seen having a fun time dancing away to glory to celebrate the completion of his work commitments

Jaideep Ahlawat had a merry time at the success party of the recently released currently streaming web series, ‘The Broken News’ along with his co-star Sonali Bendre and others.

In particular, Jaideep seemed to be grooving hard to the 90s blockbuster song, ‘Humma Humma’ from the movie ‘Bombay’, that too with the original ‘Humma Humma’ girl herself.

For the unversed, way back in 1995, ‘Humma Humma’ was a chartbuster song from the movie ‘Bombay’ and the female actor who danced to that song in the movie was none other than Sonali Bendre.

Sonali Bendre, in the 90s, appeared in a few music videos and dance numbers before making her acting debut in movies. One such popular number was ‘Humma Humma’. The original song was in Tamil, but the movie was released in the dubbed version in Hindi too and it became an instant hit.

The peppy dance track features Sonali Bendre and Nagendra Prasad. At the success party, while Sonali Bendre looked really happy dancing to her popular song, Jaideep Ahlawat looked even more thrilled to be dancing to the song, that too with the star of the song herself.

Jaideep even took to his Instagram to share a video of him dancing with Sonali Bendre and called himself “the luckiest guy in the world” He wrote, “For Those Who haven’t seen me Dancing???????????? And that with The Original “HUMMA GIRL” Ain’t me one of the Luckiest guys in the world to dance with her on this!!!!

Here is the post:

Many friends of the actor from B-Town were full of love and appreciation for the video. But it seems as though Jaideep and Sonali’s co-star on the web series, Shriya Pilgaonkar did not attend the success party. She commented on the video saying, “I can’t believe I missed this”. To this Jaideep responded saying, “Yes … you did.”

‘The Broken News’ premiered on the ZEE5 OTT platform and the show is all about what goes in media houses and the daily operations and scandals of two rival news channels and what all they do to outdo each other in the rat race to the top.