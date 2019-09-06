Jaideep Ahlawat joins Ishaan, Ananya-starrer as villain
Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his strong performances in films like “Raazi” and “Gangs of Wasseypur”, will feature in Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer “Khaali Peeli” as a villain.
Jaideep shared: “It’s always challenging to play a typical Hindi film villain- something different from what I have been doing, I hope I do justice to the written part and I am looking forward to work with this young talent.”
The film is being produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.
Zafar said: “It’s a performance-driven film and we decided to handpick Jaideep because he is an incredible actor. He perfectly fits the strong negative character in the film who is a typical Indian traditional villain.”
The film will release on June 12, 2020.
–IANS
