Jaideep Ahlawat wraps up his part on ‘An Action Hero’

‘Paatal Lok’ fame Jaideep Ahlawat has completed his part of shooting for the upcoming film ‘An Action Hero’.

The film, directed by Anirudh Iyer, stars ‘Andhadhun’ actor Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead. The film went on floors in January 2022 with its first schedule being shot in London. Commenting on the completion of his part in the film, Jaideep said, “Shooting for ‘An Action Hero’ was the best of both worlds – lots of learning and even more fun! Working with the entire team of An Action Hero has been a joy ride and an enriching experience. Anirudh Iyer’s storytelling is flawless and Ayushmann was just the most perfect co-star.”

The film, presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Aanand L Rai, and produced by Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series, traces an artiste’s journey, both, in front and behind the lens, with action and satirical sense of humour.

