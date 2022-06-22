Goa police has arrested one Suraj Gawade, jail guard of Colvale jail in North Goa, for allegedly attempting to smuggle Cocaine into the jail.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told IANS on Wednesday that the seized cocaine weighed at 5 grams and was being allegedly smuggled for one of the under trial prisoners inside the jail.

“An offence under sections 21(b) of NDPS Act has been registered and the accused person has been arrested,” Dalvi said.

Police said that on frisking, Colvale police found cocaine in possession of the accused person.

Dalvi said that the entire operation is the result of constant briefing and surveillance by the police and his team over the jail staff.

This is the second instance where jail security staff have been arrested while attempting to smuggle drugs in the jail, he said.

20220622-231002