The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday condemned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for criminalising politics by appointing a jail inmate, who was booked for abetting suicide, as Chairman of the Anandpur Sahib Market Committee.

Expressing shock that four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionaries had been appointed Chairmen of Improvement Trusts, which had been dissolved by the government, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said “the AAP government has achieved the dubious distinction of touching new lows day after day.”

Asking the Chief Minister to explain his conduct, Majithia said “it is not conceivable that the government was not aware of Kamikkar Singh Dhaddi’s case, especially considering his close proximity to the Chief Minister. The very fact that he has been appointed Chairman of a market committee despite being arrested after being accused of driving a person to commit suicide by jumping into the Bhakra canal speaks of his closeness to the Chief Minister.”

“It also sends across a clear message that this anti-people and corrupt government does not care for the law of the land and will do as it wishes regardless of the consequences of its actions on civil society,” the SAD leader added.

Majithia said the appointment of Kammikar was also damning proof that the AAP government was least interested in cleansing politics but instead was encouraging criminals which was responsible for the rapid deterioration of law and order in the state.

The SAD leader also expressed shock that the Chief Minister had appointed four Chairmen to the Improvement Trusts which had been dissolved in October last year.

He said the government had dissolved nine Improvement Trusts by terming them as white elephants and a drain on the public exchequer. Majithia claimed out of these nine trusts, the Chief Minister had now appointed four Chairmen for trusts of Malerkotla, Macchiwara, Kartarpur and Nangal.

