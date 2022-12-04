INDIA

Jail inmate injures himself, dies in UP hospital

A jail convict died after he allegedly injured himself in Lucknow district jail.

He died during treatment at the Balrampur Hospital.

His family members created a ruckus at the hospital, alleging that he was thrashed in jail and not provided medical care.

The inmate, Mohammed Amir, 40, was named in a case lodged under the Negotiable Instruments Act and was later sent to jail in Gosainganj.

“On Saturday, Amir had allegedly injured himself with scissors used for cutting grass and was taken to jail hospital from where the doctors referred him to the Balrampur Hospital,” said Ashish Tiwari, senior jail superintendent of Lucknow.

Tiwari said that Amir was suffering from depression and had last spoken to his family on Friday. He was admitted to the Balrampur Hospital where he died during treatment.

Tiwari added that Amir was in jail since August and was sentenced to three months imprisonment till November.

However, two months additional penalty was imposed as he had failed to submit the fine.

20221204-085004

