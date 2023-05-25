HEALTHINDIA

Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital after slipping in Tihar washroom

NewsWire
0
0

The jailed AAP leader and former Minister of Health in the Delhi government, Satyendar Jain was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital following a minor accident that occurred in the washroom of Tihar Jail, an official said on Thursday.

According to a prison official, around 6 a.m. on Thursday, the undertrial prisoner slipped/fell down in the bathroom of the hospital at central jail No. 7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness.

“Then he was examined by the doctors. Vitals were normal.

“He was further referred to the DDU Hospital as he complained about pain in back, left leg and shoulder,” said the prison officials.

20230525-102602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple flagship retails stores in India give accessibility top priority

    Centre writes to 8 states, UTs for preventive measures amid Covid...

    Pregnant woman carried through jungle to hospital on villagers’ shoulders

    OYO app to show vaccination status of hotel staff