INDIA

Jailed AAP Ministers Sisodia, Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet

NewsWire
0
0

Arrested Delhi ministers – Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and and Satyendar Jain – on Tuesday resigned from the cabinet.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations.

According to a AAP source, the CM may reshuffle the cabinet after the resignation of two ministers who were holding important portfolios.

Sisodia, who was arrested on Sunday and sent to CBI custody till March 5 on Monday, held 18 portfolios including Finance and Education. He was also holding charge of Health, which was with Jain, who, now, has been in jail for 10 months.

The resignation of the ministers came after the Delhi BJP demanded that jailed ministers should be out of the cabinet.

20230228-183402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Terrorist killed in encounter at Pulwama in J&K (Ld)

    One killed, 20 injured in road accident on Jammu-Srinagar NH

    PM to inaugurate various projects in Vizag on Nov 11

    After Imran Khan’s exit Pakistan goes back to its default position-mends...