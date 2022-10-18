INDIA

Jailed ex-MLA gets 2-yr term in Arms Act case

Former MLA Vijay Mishra has been awarded two years imprisonment in a case related to absconding with arms despite cancellation of its license.

The court of Mukesh Kumar, additional chief judicial magistrate, in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi awarded him two-year imprisonment and penalty of Rs 10,000 under section 25 of the Arms Act, while under section 30 he has been sentenced to six months rigorous imprisonment and penalty of Rs 5,000.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhadohi Anil Kumar said that an FIR under section 25 and 30 of the Arms Act was lodged against Vijay Mishra with Gopiganj police when he had fled with arms despite cancellation of license.

He said that the collection of evidence, scientific investigation by the police, together with strong perusal of the case before the court of ACJM by prosecution led to the conviction of the accused.

The jailed mafia is already booked in 83 cases, including murder, loot, kidnapping, rape, property grabbing, fraud, extortion and others.

The movable and immovable properties worth several crores of Vijay Mishra, his family members and gang members had also been attached under the Gangster Act.

Vijay Mishra, who had won four Assembly elections from Gyanpur seat between 2002 and 2017, is currently lodged at Agra jail.

Mishra, a former Nishad Party MLA from Gyanpur in Bhadohi district, was arrested from Madhya Pradesh’s Agar district in the Malwa region in August 2020.

The four-time MLA from Gyanpur constituency, Mishra had been arrested in a case related to alleged grabbing of property and issuing death threats to the family of Krishna Mohan Tiwari.

He was booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 449 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

