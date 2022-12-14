In an interesting initiative, the authorities at Mathura jail have decided to train automobile thieves lodged in the jail to become motor/auto mechanics.

The Mathura jail administration has roped in an NGO to train these undertrials in automobile repair to support their long-term rehabilitation and integration.

The inmates are being offered 30-day skill-based training to enable them to gain employment after their release from jail.

They will also be awarded certificates upon successful completion of the programme.

Brijesh Singh, Mathura jail superintendent, said, “The aim is to train these youths and make them self-reliant. Under our reform programme, inmates are being taught various types of job-oriented skills.”

In the 30-day training module, inmates will get hands-on training in full engine repair including engine overhauling, bike servicing and more.

According to officials, the NGO provides different types of bikes to the jail authority so that the inmates could use them for training.

This module is especially aimed at those prisoners who are detained in jail on charges of bike theft, said Singh.

