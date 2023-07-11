Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was admitted to a government hospital in Punjab’s Faridkot town on Tuesday after he was found to have high fever.

He was later diagnosed with dengue fever.

He has been lodged in jail in Bathinda. The police have blamed Bishnoi and fugitive Goldy Brar for killing famed singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district on May 29 last year.

Bishnoi was taken to the emergency ward of Faridkot medical college late Monday night after his health deteriorated. “He was hospitalised with high fever and loose stools at around 12.30 am. His tests were conducted and found that he was suffering from dengue,” a doctor, who is monitoring his health, told the media.

He is undergoing treatment in the dengue ward, he added. According to the doctor, his condition is stable and he is responding to the treatment.

