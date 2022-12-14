INDIA

Jain community opposes ‘tourist destination’ tag for Parasnath Hill

People of the Jain community all over the country are protesting against government’s move to declare Parasnath Hill located in the Giridih district of Jharkhand a tourist destination.

In the last one week, protests were staged across a dozen of cities, and several Jain monks have demanded the government to rollback its decision.

Parasnath Hill, also known as Sammed Shikhar, is the biggest pilgrimage centre among Jains around the world. Being the ‘Nirvana’ (salvation) land of 20 out of 24 Tirthankaras of Jains, it is a revered area for them.

The Jain society says that the sanctity of this place of worship will be disturbed if it is declared a tourist destination. Unethical activities like meat eating and alcohol consumption will increase there and this will hurt the sentiments of ‘non-violent’ Jain society.

Parasnath is the highest hill in Jharkhand, which is surrounded by forest area. There are dozens of Jain temples at the foot of the hill. On August 2, 2019, after the recommendation made by the Jharkhand government, the Union Forest Ministry has notified a part of Parasnath as a wildlife sanctuary and eco-sensitive zone.

Jain society says that allowing eco-tourism and other non-religious activities in the area is “absolutely wrong”.

People from Jain community have taken out rallies in many parts of the country demanding the cancellation of the notification, in which the government has declared Sammed Shikhar a tourist destination.

On Tuesday, a silent march was taken out in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar city on the call of Vishwa Jain Sangathan.

People belonging to the Digambar and Shwetambar Jain community held a huge rally in Indore on Sunday. Similar demonstrations were seen Katni , Khandwa , Banswara , Dhar , Ajmer , Dungarpur.

Mahayogi Shraman Shri 108 Viharsh Sagar Ji Gurudev while speaking to media in Delhi, said, “Shri Sammed Shikharji is the eternal sacred area of Jains and today the entire society is united for its protection and security.”

