Jain saint protesting declaration of Sammed Shikhar as tourist spot passes away

Jain saint Sugyesagar Maharaj, who was protesting against making Jain pilgrimage site Sammed Shikhar in Jharkhand a tourist place, passed away on Tuesday.

He was fasting for the last 10 days against the decision of the Jharkhand government. Sugyesagar Maharaj was 72 years old.

After the decision of the Jharkhand government, he was fasting in Sanganer since December 25.

A large number of people of Jain community including Acharya Sunil Sagar were present on his final procession. The Jain monk was given a ‘samadhi’ at Sanganer in Jaipur.

People of Jain community are protesting against this across the country.

Sammed Shikhar is a pilgrimage site in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, which is located on Parasnath Hill — the highest mountain in Jharkhand.

Sammed Shikhar is considered the most important Jain Tirtha (pilgrimage site) by both Digambara and Svetambara sects.

20230103-203801

