Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana has said that jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain should be shifted to a prison in a non-AAP ruled state.

Khurana made the remarks on Thursday in backdrop of media reports that top officials of Tihar Jail have accused Jain of “threat and intimidation” and lodged a complaint against the AAP leader with the Director-General (Prisons)

He said that Jain’s “arbitrariness” as a minister and his “authoritarianism” in jail reminds him of Amrish Puri’s role as a politician in Bollywood movie Nayak, where the villain (Puri) threatens government officials.

Refferring to Tihar officials’ complaint, the BJP spokesperson said that the time has come when Enforcement Directorate should file an application in Court to seek shifting of Jain to a jail in a non-AAP ruled state.

