INDIA

Jain should be shifted to prison in non-AAP ruled state: Delhi BJP

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana has said that jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain should be shifted to a prison in a non-AAP ruled state.

Khurana made the remarks on Thursday in backdrop of media reports that top officials of Tihar Jail have accused Jain of “threat and intimidation” and lodged a complaint against the AAP leader with the Director-General (Prisons)

He said that Jain’s “arbitrariness” as a minister and his “authoritarianism” in jail reminds him of Amrish Puri’s role as a politician in Bollywood movie Nayak, where the villain (Puri) threatens government officials.

Refferring to Tihar officials’ complaint, the BJP spokesperson said that the time has come when Enforcement Directorate should file an application in Court to seek shifting of Jain to a jail in a non-AAP ruled state.

20230106-020603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kit, official ball and trophies of 61st Subroto Cup Edition Unveiled

    I thought I’d be bumped off in a fake encounter: Kobad...

    I-League 2022: Aizawl secure hard-earned win against Real Kashmir in Phase...

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Nimrit, Priyanka escalate matters over ‘daal’