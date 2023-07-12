No menu items!
INDIA

Jaipur admin, NHAI face-off over flyover construction

NewsWire
0
0

The Jaipur administration and NHAI seems to be in a face-off after the latter announced to continue its work of building flyovers on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway.

On Monday, District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit wrote to the NHAI to stop construction of the seven flyovers after heavy rain lashed the city leading to massive traffic jams and congestion.

However, NHAI officials on Tuesday said that they will write a letter to the Rajasthan government requesting to revoke Rajpurohit’s order.

“Even if we stop the work, traffic will not be able to move on the main highway until and unless the entire project is completed. Traffic will still have to be diverted to adjacent arterial roads. So there is no point hoping for the project. We will request the state govt to help us complete the project in the set deadline,” said the officials.

The construction work is underway at seven points and it will be completed within six to seven months.

Once it is complete, distance between Ajmer and Jaipur will be reduced to 1.5 hours.

2023071237871

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    No menu items!
    MORE STORIES

    GPCB issues closure notices to 6 industrial units for polluting Mini...

    Anrich Nortje, Shabnim Ismail claim top honours at CSA awards

    ‘Govt seized 372 passports for breaching Yemen travel ban’

    Pandemic policy must be defining part of health policy: MoS Health...