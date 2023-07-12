The Jaipur administration and NHAI seems to be in a face-off after the latter announced to continue its work of building flyovers on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway.

On Monday, District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit wrote to the NHAI to stop construction of the seven flyovers after heavy rain lashed the city leading to massive traffic jams and congestion.

However, NHAI officials on Tuesday said that they will write a letter to the Rajasthan government requesting to revoke Rajpurohit’s order.

“Even if we stop the work, traffic will not be able to move on the main highway until and unless the entire project is completed. Traffic will still have to be diverted to adjacent arterial roads. So there is no point hoping for the project. We will request the state govt to help us complete the project in the set deadline,” said the officials.

The construction work is underway at seven points and it will be completed within six to seven months.

Once it is complete, distance between Ajmer and Jaipur will be reduced to 1.5 hours.

2023071237871