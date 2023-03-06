In a brazen daylight robbery, two armed, masked men barged in a branch of a government bank in Jaipur on Monday and fled with Rs 10 lakh, police said.

An Indian Overseas Bank branch on Ajmer Road was targeted, police said, adding that checkpoints have been set up across the city to nab the robbers.

According to eyewitnesses, the robbery was carried out by two criminals who came to the bank branch on a motorcycle and fled on it after committing the crime.

A police official said that the two men, wearing masks, entered the bank branch at around 9.45 a.m. when only three employees were present there, and threatened the staff with a pistol. They forced the staff to open the vault where Rs 10 lakh was kept and fled with the money by 10.30 am.

A local police team reached the spot after bank officials informed them.

The robbers were visible in CCTV and police have taken the footage to identify them while further investigations are in progress, police said.

