INDIA

Jaipur bank robbed in broad daylight, perpetrators flee with Rs 10 lakh

NewsWire
0
0

In a brazen daylight robbery, two armed, masked men barged in a branch of a government bank in Jaipur on Monday and fled with Rs 10 lakh, police said.

An Indian Overseas Bank branch on Ajmer Road was targeted, police said, adding that checkpoints have been set up across the city to nab the robbers.

According to eyewitnesses, the robbery was carried out by two criminals who came to the bank branch on a motorcycle and fled on it after committing the crime.

A police official said that the two men, wearing masks, entered the bank branch at around 9.45 a.m. when only three employees were present there, and threatened the staff with a pistol. They forced the staff to open the vault where Rs 10 lakh was kept and fled with the money by 10.30 am.

A local police team reached the spot after bank officials informed them.

The robbers were visible in CCTV and police have taken the footage to identify them while further investigations are in progress, police said.

20230306-173803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    15 killed as major fire engulfs Pune sanitiser factory

    Cong delegation not allowed to visit razed mosque in UP

    Economic Survey gives prescription for attaining more equitable economic growth

    Gujarat Assembly withdraws GCCUA bill