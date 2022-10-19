INDIA

Jaipur-based entity wins World Craft Council Award

NewsWire
0
0

Jaipur-based AnanTaya Decor, which offers contemporary handcrafted home furnishings made by artisans, has won the World Craft Council Award of Excellence 2022.

The award focuses on the excellence of handicrafts and aims to encourage artisans to produce handicrafts that use traditional skills, patterns and themes following innovation, to ensure the continuity and sustainability of these traditions.

“The year 2022 marks the 15th year of AnanTaya & winning WCC Award, the seal of excellence & Craft Brand of the Year Award is an honour for all our artisans,” said Geetanjali Kasliwal, founder of AnanTaya.

AnanTaya along with AKFD have also been presented with the prestigious Craft Brand of the Year (Product) title by ICA (International Craft Council 2022).

“Every time we win an award, we serve craftsmen with appreciation & hope,” said Ayush Kasliwal, Founder at AKFD.

20221019-123652

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    While discharging our duties, we must be mindful of Lakshman Rekha:...

    Looking, feeling and smelling good is essential to success

    Sarpanch’s squad succeeds in keeping infection at bay in Raj village

    Post-SC verdict, Maha readies for local bodies polls with OBC quotas