A Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp in Cambodia was inaugurated in Serei Saophoan city of Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey Province.

The camp in the Polytechnic Institute, Cambodia is sponsored by Ministry of External Affairs under the ‘India for Humanity’ programme and is being implemented by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), Jaipur, the makers of the world famous Jaipur Foot.

BMVSS is the world’s largest organisation for rehabilitation of lower limb handicapped persons.

Phum Sophakmonkal, Vice President, Cambodian Mine Action Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA), Um Reatyea, the Provincial Governor, and other prominent Cambodian dignitaries participated at the inauguration ceremony from the Cambodian side andADr.

Devyani Khobragade, Ambassador of India to Cambodia represented India. Satish Mehta, Executive President, represented Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Jaipur.

Mehta has been India’s ambassador to Kuwait.

Vice President of CMAA Sophakmonkal, thanked the Indian Government for helping the Divyangs (handicapped)of Cambodia and lauded the work done by BMVSS. He stressed the need for this collaboration to continue in future to help the large number of amputees of Cambodia, mainly victims of mines and unexploded ammunition.

Governor Reatyea expressed interest in collaboration with BMVSS and offered all the support from the province of Banteay Meanchey to facilitate opening of such a rehabilitation centre.

Ambassador Khobragade emphasised the importance India attaches to its long-standing and civilisation links of religion and culture with Cambodia and said that she was very happy that it was the first Jaipur Foot camp being inaugurated in Cambodia. She said that India has always stood by Cambodia and shall always be with her. The three dignitaries desired that instead of the planned 600 limb fitments, BMVSS should try to do 650 limbs.

On behalf of BMVSS, Mehta assured that his team of 13 technicians will provide 650 limbs fitment and that BMVSS would be happy to hold more camps if called upon doing so. He also offered to provide Jaipur Foot technology and know-how to Cambodia to set up a centre as also train Cambodian technicians in Jaipur Foot technology at its main centre in Jaipur.

He thanked the Centre for its generous assistance in the last few years under its ‘India for Humanity’ programme to rehabilitate divyangs around the world. He also expressed his gratitude to CMAA, provincial authorities and the Indian Embassy for providing all the support for the camp.

20230303-115403