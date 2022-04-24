The local SHO of Jaipur’s Kanota and his team had to shut themselves in a room after they were attacked by people from two groups who were engaged in fighting in the area late on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

The police team had, in fact, come to pacify two groups engaged in a spat in Kanota on Saturday evening, but were attacked themselves. Even the SHO’s private vehicle was damaged as the crowd pelted stones on it.

Police officials said that SHO Arun Poonia and his team were not in uniform when they reached the spot and one of the quarelling groups took them to be members of the other group and attacked them.

The team had to take shelter in a room and called the police control room for help.

Soon after, a police team, drawn from six stations, reached the site to rescue the SHO and his team which included three policemen.

Additional DCP, East, Avnish Kumar Sharma said that police had received information about a quarrel between the two parties at around 10.30 p.m. near Jamdoli intersection in Kanota area.

Kanota SHO Poonia reached the spot in civil dress with two policemen and came under attack from one of the sides.

The windshield and window glasses of the SHO’s personal vehicle were smashed with stones and sticks. The policemen locked themselves in a room to save themselves.

As the besieged policemen informed the police control room and officials about the incident, teams of Bassi, Tunga, Khoh Nagorian, Kanota, Transport Nagar and Adarsh Nagar police stations reached the spot. Additional forces were also sent from the Reserve Police Line.

Seeing the police force reaching the spot, the attacking party fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, the SHO and the other trapped policemen were freed and the three injured policemen were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Additional forces were deployed to maintain peace and order in the area. The police are searching for the attackers and have registered a case against them under various sections.

