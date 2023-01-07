INDIA

Jaipur schools to remain closed till January 14 amid extreme cold conditions

NewsWire
0
0

In the wake of extreme cold conditions in Jaipur, the government and private schools in the city will remain closed till January 14.

Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit had issued an order extending the winter vacations of schools till January 14 for Classes 1 to 8.

However, the examinations being conducted in the schools will continue during this period. There will be no change in exam timings, the order issued on Friday evening said.

The order further says that preparations for the programme to be held on Republic Day will continue. Students performing on Republic Day at Sawai Man Singh Stadium will come to schools for practice. Action can be taken against the operators of the schools who disobey the order.

Earlier, winter vacations in the city were declared from December 25 to January 5.

20230107-131004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    An auction of the Indian Modern Masters

    Oktoberfest is back

    HMD achieves production capacity of over 1 bn AD syringes

    Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang shunted out