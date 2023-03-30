A day after the Rajasthan High Court acquitted four convicts in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday raised questions on the home department held by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Pilot said that everyone knows the blasts took place and the accused were caught. If the accused sentenced to death by the lower court are released due to lack of investigation, then it is a serious matter. Action should be taken against those responsible.

He said that we have to answer the victims, they have to get justice. If we are not able to get justice from the court, then there is some deficiency, he added.

Pilot was talking to the media at his residence in Jaipur on Thursday.

Pilot said that the Home Department and the Law Department will have to see that even after awarding the death sentence, if the accused is acquitted due to flaws in the investigation in the High Court, then it is a very serious matter. The investigation was not done properly, there were shortcomings. Those responsible should be investigated. How did this happen? Somebody must have blasted it, he added.

Pilot said that the lower court had sentenced the accused to death. It is a different matter to reduce the sentence, but because of the evidence, if they are released instead of the death sentence, then it is a very serious matter. The judge also did not want the accused to be released, but had to be released due to lack of evidence. This is a big matter, it should be investigated.

Pilot said that we will also have to answer those who died in their homes. It is necessary to punish those who have committed the crime. It is our responsibility to take this matter to its logical conclusion. I think action should be taken in this matter with immediate effect, he added.

The government should collect all the evidence, documentary evidence of the blast case and provide justice to the people. If we are not able to get justice from the judiciary, then there must be something missing.

On the doctors’ strike in protest against the Right to Health Bill, Pilot said that the strike has been going on for the last 12 days.

“Some way out should be found after listening to the side of the hospital and the doctor. The most worrying thing is that thousands of people of Rajasthan cannot wait due to medical emergencies, talks are necessary to improve such a situation. Everything is possible through dialogue, he said.

Pilot said that no doctor in Rajasthan would want patients to be helped. “There have been hurdles in the past as well. This confrontation is not happening for the first time, but this matter is very poignant and affects the patients of the state. Laws were made by giving many universal health schemes and rights. In this act too, a middle way should be found. Sit and talk to both sides, so that the public does not face any problem. The responsibility lies with all of us,” he added.

