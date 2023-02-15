INDIALIFESTYLE

Jaipur to host ‘Shaharnama: Kahani Apne Shehron Ki’ on Feb 19-20

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan will host ‘Shaharnama: Kahani Apne Shehron Ki’ — a two-day literary festival — here on February 19-120.

The event shall witness interesting sessions by authors who have penned books on different cities such as Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow etc., state Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that there are many such cities in the state which have a rich history.

“There is a need to take the history of cities to the people in order to promote them,” he said.

Giving information about the event, Co-director of Prabha Khaitan Foundation, Apara Kuchhal, said that under the joint aegis of Tourism Department and Prabha Khaitan Foundation, a two-day literary festival — ‘Shaharnama: Kahani Apne Shehron Ki’ — will be held on February 19 and 20 at the Rajputana Sheraton Hotel in Jaipur.

At the festival, discussions will be held with authors who have written books on the famous cities of the country, she said.

Also, folk artistes and Sufi singers will enliven the gathering with their performances.

Kuchhal said the festival will be an annual affair to be held in different cities each year.

20230215-220403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global chip shortage won’t ease till 2024, warns Intel CEO

    If needed, will recommend CBI probe into Phogat murder case, says...

    Mehbooba Mufti put under house arrest

    Oppn memorandum against ‘Agnipath’ scheme not signed by Manish Tewari