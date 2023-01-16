New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANSlife) The 44th Jaisalmer Annual Desert Festival, 2023, is scheduled to take place in the lovely city of Jaisalmer at the Poonam Singh Stadium from February 3 to 5.

The event will be held in the magnificent and rustic dunes of the Thar Desert and will feature a spectacular display of beauty and extravaganza that will highlight Rajasthan’s naturally rich cultural legacy that is woven into every facet of the city’s beautiful geography. The enchanting dessert festival allows visitors to immerse themselves in Rajasthan’s regal tradition, which is seen in every intricate detail, large or small, of the event. The dunes come to life during the three-day celebration, which includes traditional dance and music performances, as well as a multitude of other cultural delights.

While talking about the Jaisalmer Desert Festival, Rooparam Meghwal Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly said: “Jaisalmer Desert Festival is an expressive way to celebrate or indulge in the glorious graphic heritage of Rajasthan. Guests at the festival will have appropriate moments to rejoice in the celebration with their loved ones. All the guests at Jaisalmer Desert Festival will be witnessing the traditional roots of Rajasthan in different forms, from local folk fare to other festive celebrations. Talking about the significance of the Desert Festival in Jaisalmer, its main objective is to showcase to worldwide spectators the artistic side of royal Rajasthan in the best possible way! It is all about spraying its colours, playing the local folks and dances, and whirring its heels from the hub of Thar Desert. In the folk fusion of Jaisalmer, tourists alike – whether domestic or international, will be taking a deep plunge into Rajasthan’s traditional colours like never before.”

Surreal performances by Indian maestros and performers such as composer pair Salim Suleiman, Ankit Tiwari, Salman Ali, Shanmukha Priya, and Raghu Dixit Project will light up the environment.

Gajendra Singh, Owner of The Mamas, Resort & Camp adds: “Jaisalmer Desert Festival is one of the most popular and colourful cultural events of Rajasthan, which is visited by several tourists. It is the best platform to portray the state’s culture and traditions through dance, music, and other art forms. Rafting through the pits and falling on the shimmering sands is the most sought-after feature of the Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2023. In this activity, one will be riding in a 4X4 vehicle on the dunes, alongside off-roading on the dunes under expert supervision. And apart from dune bashing, there’s quad biking in the Thar Desert, and parasailing to give tourists an incredible adrenaline rush!”

Art camps with live art activation by around 20-25 artists are an attraction that art fans can enjoy. The event is a major venue to celebrate the skilled artistry of the handicrafts community and will include an exotic handpicked handmade collection at the Handicrafts Bazaar at the Shaheed Poonam Singh Stadium by a self-help handicraft organization from Jaisalmer. The delightful ‘Dine with Jaisalmer’ programme will be organised by the ‘I Love Jaisalmer Foundation.’

The programme would entertain guests at Jaisalmer residents’ homes for a divine and scrumptious local thali (plate) supper with families at the same table. The idea was designed as an ode and tribute to travellers visiting from all over the world for the festival, as well as to form friendships that will last longer than a few days. Visitors to the festival will be able to see a gorgeous sky with celestial bodies near the Sam and Khuri dunes. Camel Safari, Motor Paragliding, Helicopter Ride, Kalbeliya Dance, and Jaisalmer Folk Songs may be enjoyed at the Sam and Khuri Dunes.

Jitendra Singh Rathore, President of the Red Cross Society, Jaisalmer said: “During the desert festival, the sands around Jaisalmer are adorned with vibrant hues of music and dance, accompanied with sounds of laughter and joy. Musicians entice you with haunting ballads – a mixture of romantic verses weaved together with tunes of tragic pain. The fair has snake charmers, puppeteers, acrobats, and folk performers. Camels, also play a stellar role. This desert festival of India closes with an enchanting sound and light show amid the sand dunes on a moonlight night. Evenings are meant for the main shows of music and dance. Continuing till late into the night, the number of spectators increases by each night and on the final day, under the full moonlight night, the whole place is swarming with people who make it a point to be there to witness this mega show.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230116-114205