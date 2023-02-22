INDIA

Jaishankar a failed foreign Minister: Congress

Congress on Wednesday termed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar a “failed” foreign minister and alleged that despite being the longest serving Diplomat in China, he has failed on every front.

Addressing a press conference here, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “On issue of Chinese incursions, there is silence from the EAM and has he advised the Prime Minister to say that no one has intruded Indian territory when 2,000 sq kilometre of the Indian territory has been intruded by China.”

The Congress leader alleged that China is building roads, railway networks and bridges in the occupied territory.

The Indian trade is increasing with China and in a way India is funding the Chinese PLA, “Due to the silence of the PM in every meeting, PLA says they have not invaded any land,” she added.

Shrinate criticised EAM Jaishankar’s statement that India being a smaller economy can’t go and fight bigger economy and termed it “blasphemous”.

Accusing the Foreign Minister of failing India foreign policy, she said there is no US Ambassador to India despite Biden almost crossing his half the term as President.

The Congress spokesperson said that when the government is saying that there is international conspiracy against India, “what is Mr Jaishankar and his department doing.”

