Jaishankar announces India’s candidacy for 2028-29 UNSC term

India will seek election to the Security Council for a two-year term that starts in 2028, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said.

He made the announcement on Thursday at a brief news conference after presiding over a briefing on counter-terrorism at the Council.

India is completing this month its eighth stint as an elected member of the Council.

The elected Council seats are allocated by the region and India will first have to get the support of the 55 countries of the Asia-Pacific Region.

It was unopposed in the region in the election held in 2020 for the two-year term that started the next year.

Japan will assume next year the Asian seat vacated by India.

Even as it will be lobbying for its candidacy for the seat for which elections will be held in 2027, New Delhi will simultaneously work for Council reforms so that it gets a permanent seat.

