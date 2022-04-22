External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday called on visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and discussed the expansion and implementation of the India-UK Roadmap 2030.

Taking to Twitter following their meeting, Jaishankar said: “Delighted to call on UK PM Boris Johnson during his India visit. Discussed our expanding partnership and implementation of the India-UK Roadmap 2030.”

Johnson arrived in India on a two-day visit on Thursday.

On Friday morning, he was given a ceremonial reception and a Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan where he was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to the media later, Johnson called it a very auspicious moment in the relationship and friendship between India and UK.

He said the bilateral ties have never been as good or as strong as they are today.

Johnson also visited Rajghat and laid wreath at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

This is his maiden visit to India as Prime Minister of the UK.

The two nations enjoy a long and historical relationship that was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK Virtual Summit last year.

The multi-dimensional relationship ranges from trade and economy, health, science and technology, defence and security, climate change to close cooperation on multilateral issues.

20220422-120819