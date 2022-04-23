INDIA

Jaishankar calls on Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth

NewsWire
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday called on visiting Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth here.

Taking to Twitter after their meeting, Jaishankar said: “Pleased to call on PM of Mauritius @KumarJugnauth. Discussed advancing our development partnership and economic cooperation. India remains solidly committed to this truly special relationship.”

The Prime Minister, who is on an eight-day visit to India, arrived in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Monday. He is being accompanied by a high-level team and his wife Kobita Jugnauth.

The Prime Minister participated in the inauguration ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar on Tuesday and also participated in the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the following day.

The two leaders also held a bilateral meeting during which they discussed the ongoing development partnership and cooperation in defence.

On Thursday, Pravind Jugnauth offered prayers at Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple and also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

