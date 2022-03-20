INDIA

Jaishankar discusses Ukraine situation with Austrian counterpart

By NewsWire
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday exchanged views on the Ukraine situation, Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, here.

During his meeting with the Austrian Foreign Minister, Jaishankar held a “wide ranging and fruitful discussion”, and also reviewed the bilateral cooperation and identified new economic possibilities.

“An interesting evening with Austrian FM @a_schallenberg who spent his early years in New Delhi. Appreciated his insights on India’s progress in the last decade. Held wide ranging & fruitful discussions. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation & identified new economic possibilities,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, Jaishankar welcomed Schallenberg to India and said that he “looks forward to productive discussions”.

“A warm welcome back to Austrian FM @a_schallenberg to India. Look forward to productive discussions today,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Schallenberg’s visit to India comes amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, the India-Australia Virtual Summit will be held on Monday wherein Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison will discuss a wide range of issues.

With a focus in technology and critical minerals, Morrison is expected to announce a Rs 1,500 crore investment package in India at the summit.

Modi held a bilateral meeting on September 23, 2021 with Morrison in Washington DC on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit.

The Prime Ministers also met on November 1, 2021 in Glasgow on the sidelines of CoP26 Climate Summit.

Morrison addressed the Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 17, 2021, wherein he announced the new Australia-India Centre of Excellence for Critical and Emerging Technology Policy and the intention to establish a new Consulate General in Bengaluru.

He also delivered the keynote address at the Sydney Dialogue, on India’s technology evolution and revolution on November 18, 2021

From December 15, 2021, fully vaccinated eligible visa holders (Indian students and professionals) can travel to and from Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption.

