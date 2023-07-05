INDIA

Jaishankar embarks on 4-day visit to Tanzania

NewsWire
0
0

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday embarked on a four-day visit to Tanzania.

During the trip, he willfirst visit Zanzibar from Wednesday to Thursday, where he will visit a water supply project funded by the Centre’s line of credit.

He will call on the top leadership and also attend a reception onboard Indian naval ship Trishul, which is visiting Tanzania, official sources said.

Jaishankar will thereafter visit Dar-es-Salaam city from Friday to Saturday, where he will co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission meeting with his counterpart and call on the country’s top leadership, including several cabinet rank ministers.

During the visit, Jaishankar will also meet members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting.

He will also address the Indian diaspora and inaugurate the bust of Swami Vivekananda in Dar-es-Salaam.

India and Tanzania have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations, a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry said.

“Jaishankar’s visit to Tanzania will further consolidate the bilateral relations between our two countries,” it added.

2023070534301

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘When God smiles kindly, the donkey thinks he’s a wrestler’ (Book...

    Ashes 2023: It was a little bit of ‘try and challenge’...

    Delhi HC raps LNJP Hospital for delaying report of woman seeking...

    Erode East bypoll: Congress’ Elangovan seeks support of Kamal Haasan, VCK