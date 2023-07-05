External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday embarked on a four-day visit to Tanzania.

During the trip, he willfirst visit Zanzibar from Wednesday to Thursday, where he will visit a water supply project funded by the Centre’s line of credit.

He will call on the top leadership and also attend a reception onboard Indian naval ship Trishul, which is visiting Tanzania, official sources said.

Jaishankar will thereafter visit Dar-es-Salaam city from Friday to Saturday, where he will co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission meeting with his counterpart and call on the country’s top leadership, including several cabinet rank ministers.

During the visit, Jaishankar will also meet members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting.

He will also address the Indian diaspora and inaugurate the bust of Swami Vivekananda in Dar-es-Salaam.

India and Tanzania have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations, a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry said.

“Jaishankar’s visit to Tanzania will further consolidate the bilateral relations between our two countries,” it added.

