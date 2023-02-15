WORLD

Jaishankar, Fiji deputy PM discuss advancing ties between two nations

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday met Fiji Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad on Wednesday and deliberated upon advancing ties between the two nations through development cooperation.

In a series of tweets, Jaishankar posted: “Great to meet @FijiGovernment DPM @bimanprasad in Nadi shortly after our meeting in New Delhi. Discussed further advancing our long-standing ties through our development cooperation.”

Jaishankar and Fiji President Wiliame Katonivere inaugurated the 12th Hindi Vishwa Sammelan at Nadi, Indian MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on Twitter.

At the event, Jaishankar emphasised on promoting the Hindi language across the world.

The opening ceremony saw the traditional Fijian welcome of Sevu Sevu, and release of a commemorative postal stamp as well as six Hindi language books, Bagchi tweeted.

Jaishankar visited the Sri Siva Subrahmanya Swami temple in Nadi and had a darshan.

“Visited the Sri Siva Subrahmanya Swami temple in Nadi and had a darshan. Along with my Parliamentary colleagues, could see first hand our vibrant culture and traditions flourishing in Fiji,” Jaishankar posted.

