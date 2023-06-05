INDIA

Jaishankar holds talks with Namibian counterpart, discusses areas of cooperation

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday met Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and discussed several issues related to bilateral cooperation.

According to official sources, the two leaders discussed advancing bilateral ties in energy, green hydrogen, transport and connectivity, digital, pharmaceuticals, food security, science and technology.

Jaishankar also co-chaired the first joint commission of cooperation between India and Namibia with Nandi-Ndaitwah.

During the meeting, both leaders emphasised that the contemporary cooperation should build on long-standing political goodwill and growing development partnership.

“Co-chaired the 1st Joint Commission of cooperation between India and Namibia with DPM and FM Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah this morning. Underlined that our contemporary cooperation should build on long-standing political goodwill and our growing development partnership,” Jaishankar tweeted.

“Discussed advancing our ties in energy, green hydrogen, transport & connectivity, digital, pharmaceuticals, food security, science & technology and culture. As also wildlife collaboration and eco tourism,” he added.

“Our perspectives regional and global issues are similar and drive our working together in international forums,” the minister noted.

