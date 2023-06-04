External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday arrived in Windhoek, the capital city of Namibia, on a three-day visit.

This is the first-ever visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to Namibia.

“Arrived in Windhoek. Thank Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Jenelly Matundu for receiving me so warmly,” Jaishankar tweeted after his arrival.

“Look forward to a productive visit that takes our time-tested ties forward,” he added further.

During the visit, the external affairs minister will call on the top leadership of the country and also meet with other ministers of the government.

Official sources said that Jaishankar will also co-chair the inaugural session of the joint commission meeting with the Namibian deputy prime minister and foreign minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

He will also interact with the Indian diaspora based in Namibia.

The minister in the first leg of his tour, had visited South Africa from June 1 to 3, where he had attended the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting.

