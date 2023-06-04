INDIA

Jaishankar in Namibia on 3-day visit

NewsWire
0
0

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday arrived in Windhoek, the capital city of Namibia, on a three-day visit.

This is the first-ever visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to Namibia.

“Arrived in Windhoek. Thank Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Jenelly Matundu for receiving me so warmly,” Jaishankar tweeted after his arrival.

“Look forward to a productive visit that takes our time-tested ties forward,” he added further.

During the visit, the external affairs minister will call on the top leadership of the country and also meet with other ministers of the government.

Official sources said that Jaishankar will also co-chair the inaugural session of the joint commission meeting with the Namibian deputy prime minister and foreign minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

He will also interact with the Indian diaspora based in Namibia.

The minister in the first leg of his tour, had visited South Africa from June 1 to 3, where he had attended the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting.

20230604-190402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC rejects Waqf Board’s appeal to stay property transfer to...

    Jobs for kin of UP teachers dead due to poll duty

    Active Covid cases in J&K cross 1K

    Herbs, nuts and fruits to enhance your daily diet