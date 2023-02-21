INDIA

Jaishankar inaugurates first International Education Fair of J&K in Delhi

J&K’s first International Education Fair, a collaborative effort of SKUAST-Kashmir and ICCR, was inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitendra Singh, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha and ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe in New Delhi.

Jaishankar, who was the chief guest for the event, complemented SKUSAT-Kashmir for the International Education Fair initiative.

He said three years ago, the process of change had started in J&K which was intended to ensure that full benefits of the development and progress that the rest of India had seen for many many years are now made available to the people of J&K.

“For me, it is not just an education event, it is a very integral part of ensuring that a very important region of India is connected to what is happening in the world,” Jaishankar said.

He also observed that Indian universities should focus on inviting more foreign students to their campuses.

“Today, India has projects completed or under-delivery in 78 countries across the world. So, if our relationships are so extensive, investments are so deep and networking is so good, we need to see that translate into greater flow of international students to India,” Jaishankar said.

“In a globalised world, it’s absolutely essential that young people of India are fully aware of what’s happening in the world and there is no better way to do that than having international students among you,” Jaishankar added.

